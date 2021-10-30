Prosecutor overlooked for senior post fails to convince judge to interdict his employer

A disgruntled Western Cape prosecutor who was not shortlisted for a senior position has failed to interdict his employer.

Derrick Grootboom hauled the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the justice minister to the labour court in Cape Town, hoping to stop the recruitment of the head control prosecutor in Malmesbury.

Eric Ntabazalila, the NPA's provincial spokesperson, said Grootboom was unhappy about being omitted from the shortlist and brought an urgent application.

“The urgent application is brought against the NPA, the minister of justice and correctional services and Ms Hester Cross, who is the chairperson of the panel interviewing candidates for the position and chief prosecutor of the cluster,” said Ntabazalila.