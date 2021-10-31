Petrol tanker fire in Durban's Clairwood finally out

The massive fire that broke out in the Clairwood industrial park just outside Durban in the early hours of Sunday, in which two people died, has finally been put out.

“All the city’s emergency personnel were dispatched immediately to respond to the blaze,” said eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

He said the teams on site reported that the fire was caused by a petrol tanker catching alight. Petrol had flowed down into a nearby river and a secondary fire started in the Transnet pipe.

“As a result, Transnet has closed all its valves,” he said.