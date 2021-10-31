Police on the hunt for killers of three men in Gqeberha
A 72-hour activation plan was implemented for the arrests of the suspects involved in an apparent gang-related hit which left three people dead in Kwazakhele in Gqeberha on Saturday afternoon.
It is alleged that about 16:30, all three victims aged between 25 and 30, returned with a group of people to a funeral house after a burial in Dyantyi Street in Kwazakhele .
An altercation broke out between the first victim and a person from the group, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement.
“As the victim started running, he was chased by the group and several shots were fired in his direction. Masixole Qwazi, 26, fell to the ground, a few houses away and died.
It is further alleged that the suspects went back to the house and got into a red hijacked Aveo and went in search of the other two victims. The second victim, Sabata Bukani, 25, was fatally wounded in Maronga Street. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds.”
She said a third victim, Thandoxolo Williams, 30, was gunned down in Daku Road. He also sustained multiple gunshot wounds. All three crime scenes are in close proximity.
The red Aveo was later found abandoned in Johnson Road in Soweto-on-Sea.
The motive for the fatal killings is suspected to be gang related.
While police have implemented the 72-hour activation plan, they are also appealing to anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of these suspects to contact them.
Information may be communicated via the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App which can be downloaded to any smartphone or SAPS Kwazakhele on 041 4087744.
All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.
Acting District Commissioner, Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso has strongly condemned the callous act and has appealed to the communities to assist the police in tracing the killers.
“This act of criminality and lawlessness are being taken seriously and it will not be tolerated.”
TimesLIVE