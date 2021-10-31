Police on the hunt for killers of three men in Gqeberha

A 72-hour activation plan was implemented for the arrests of the suspects involved in an apparent gang-related hit which left three people dead in Kwazakhele in Gqeberha on Saturday afternoon.

It is alleged that about 16:30, all three victims aged between 25 and 30, returned with a group of people to a funeral house after a burial in Dyantyi Street in Kwazakhele .

An altercation broke out between the first victim and a person from the group, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement.

“As the victim started running, he was chased by the group and several shots were fired in his direction. Masixole Qwazi, 26, fell to the ground, a few houses away and died.

It is further alleged that the suspects went back to the house and got into a red hijacked Aveo and went in search of the other two victims. The second victim, Sabata Bukani, 25, was fatally wounded in Maronga Street. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds.”

She said a third victim, Thandoxolo Williams, 30, was gunned down in Daku Road. He also sustained multiple gunshot wounds. All three crime scenes are in close proximity.

The red Aveo was later found abandoned in Johnson Road in Soweto-on-Sea.