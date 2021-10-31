Two dead, evacuations underway as Durban south fire is 'contained'

Shortly before 9am the blaze was contained, but a leaking fuel line in the area triggered emergency evacuation procedures. The cause of the fires was not known.

Pictures and video footage of the blaze have been circulating on social media. Investigators are yet to determine the cause. By 9am it was confirmed that two bodies had been found, a truck was completely burnt out and billowing smoke visible from Glenwood, almost 15km away .

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they received a call between 3.30am and 4am on Sunday morning about a fire on Horseshoe Road in Jacobs.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find that EMRS and the Ethekwini Fire Department were already on the scene fighting the blaze. Early indications were that it could be a chemical fire, although unconfirmed reports on social media speculated that it had been sparked by botched efforts to steal fuel.

“It is unknown at this stage if there are any more fatalities,, but it's crazy out there” Jamieson told TimesLIVE.

“The exact cause of the fire is currently unknown however SAPS will be investigating further once the fire has been extinguished,” Jamieson said.

TimesLIVE