Apart from electricity, Soweto residents face other pressing problems

A drive along Chris Hani Road in Dlamini, Soweto, showed the damage wrought by aggrieved residents on Monday morning.

Many of the disgruntled residents have not had power for two weeks on the day of the local government election.

A pile of debris and live cables lay along the road not far from the Lilydale Primary School voting station in Dlamini, which has been battling with ongoing blackouts for several weeks.

This evidence of damage caused by disgruntled residents unhappy about service delivery were also seen by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who voted in Chiawelo, some 3km away.

The Lilydale station also did not have power and it was not clear how it would handle voters when the sun sets. A presiding officer at the station refused to say.