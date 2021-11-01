Camps Bay voters say economy is in toilet while Philippi residents would love a toilet

The municipal elections have revealed how dissimilar the needs of Capetonians are.

Camps Bay resident Duncan Werner, 61, who was in the queue at Camps Bay Sports Club at 8am on Monday to cast his vote, said his biggest concern is the frail economy.

“I am not so worried about what happens in the community,” he said.

“I am more concerned about the country as a whole because the economy is in the toilet.

“The country needs stability and jobs and an economy that works. That is my primary concern and what we do here is what counts in the bigger scheme of things.”

He said refuse collection, roads and safe drinking water were the least of his worries.