Hammanskraal residents say they’re voting for clean water

As residents of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, cast their votes on Monday morning, dirty brown water was coming out of their taps.

This has been the story of their lives since 2015 and many of them say it’s for this reason that they decided to cast their votes.

Agnes Marothodi, 52, was among the first in line at Makgetse High School in Temba, Hammanskraal.

“I’m voting for clean water, I’m here today and the water flowing from my tap is still not drinkable,” Marothodi said.