Hot contestation between ANC and EFF in Seshego

Yellow T-shirts filled one side of the road while red T-shirts filled the other at Seshego, as the ANC and EFF battled for the hearts of voters on Monday.

Itumeleng Swartland, who lives with a disability and is in a wheelchair, arrived at Mpongele Primary School accompanied by his young son to cast his vote in the local government elections.

He bemoaned the lack of facilities for people with disabilities.

“I’m happy to be here voting and I am hoping the candidate I will vote for will take care of my needs and consider people like me when it comes to planning and executing things for people like me in this area,” said Swartland.

“We’ve suffered a lot under those currently in power. They’ve lied to us a lot,” he said.

The three steps leading into the voting station made it impossible for him to manoeuvre his wheelchair into the building. Instead, the ballot was brought to him by IEC officials and two party candidates. He cast his vote, put the document in the envelopes and handed it back to the officials.