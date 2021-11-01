Man arrested for arson and murder after five die in Phoenix fire

A man was arrested after five people, including three children, died in a fire in Phoenix, Durban, in the early hours of Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said police responded to a fire at a flat in Kidstone Place in Westham, Phoenix.

“When police arrived at the scene they found seven residents managed to escape but five people died in the blaze.

“The deceased are aged between three and 37 years old. Residents reported there was a domestic altercation in the home before the fire.”

It is understood the deceased include a mother and her three children and a female relative.

Naicker said a 57-year-old man, related to those who died in the fire, who was initially sought by police, was arrested at a relative's home.

“He had serious burn wounds and was taken to a local hospital where he is being held under police guard.”

Phoenix police are investigating a case of arson and murder.

Phoenix community policing forum chairperson Umesh Singh said the fire had been contained.

TimesLIVE