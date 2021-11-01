SA records just two Covid-19 deaths and 106 cases in 24 hours
01 November 2021 - 22:00
There were just 106 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.
The new cases came at a positivity rate — the number of positive results against the number of tests taken in the same period — of just 0.8%.
The NICD added that there were, according to the latest health department figures, just two Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day.
This means that there have been 2,922,222 total cases recorded across SA to date, and 89,179 confirmed fatalities.
TimesLIVE