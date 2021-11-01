South Africa

SA records just two Covid-19 deaths and 106 cases in 24 hours

01 November 2021 - 22:00 By TimesLIVE
There were just 106 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours.
There were just 106 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF/perig76

There were just 106 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.

The new cases came at a positivity rate — the number of positive results against the number of tests taken in the same period — of just 0.8%.

The NICD added that there were, according to the latest health department figures, just two Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day.

This means that there have been 2,922,222 total cases recorded across SA to date, and 89,179 confirmed fatalities.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Covid deaths reach 5-million mark, despite vaccines slashing fatality rate

The next big test looms as the highly vaccinated populations of the northern hemisphere enter winter
World
3 hours ago

Covid-19: 475 new cases, 47 deaths in SA in 24 hours

There were 475 new Covid-19 cases and 47 deaths recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Friday
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  2. ‘You were in London but claim to be a revolutionary?’ — Mboweni’s throwback ... South Africa
  3. We could have a sober Christmas, as liquor industry warns of alcohol supply ... South Africa
  4. John Steenhuisen shrugs off post-election leadership challenge Politics
  5. PODCAST | Taken — kidnapping for ransom on the rise in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021
Rainy Cape Town didn’t stop these voters from making their mark in #LGE2021