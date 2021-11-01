Waiting for hours no problem for voters in Mamelodi who want change

“Like the angry people outside, we all want change. Those people are angry because they queued here only to find their names were not on the list.

“I have been here for three hours. It is hot and we are tired. The wait is like the 20-year wait for services, jobs and houses. I am praying my name is on the list here. I voted here in 2016 so if my name is not on the list I will be very angry.”

He said he was tired of government ministers and politicians stealing money.

“I am voting for change because if we vote for change we can have more money in the country and then more money for houses, services, jobs and a better life for our children.”

Lebogang Ndlovu agreed: “I am tired of not having anything — a job and a house. All I have is empty promises and dirty toilet water running past my front door.

“I have queued for three hours but will stand for longer because I want change. I’m not leaving until I have voted. There have been delays because there are problems with the voters’ roll, but none of us will leave until we have voted.”

Mamelodi East resident Julius Nuthige is beyond his wits end.

After queuing for three hours at Life Giving Ministries to cast his vote, he discovered his name was not on the voters roll.

Holding a printout showing he is registered at the voting station, he says he has been waiting for help from the IEC officials at the voting station.

“Here is the confirmation. I showed the IEC officials but they say I must wait. They said wait 15 minutes. That was two hours ago.

“I want to know why my name is not on the list? I registered to vote here and have the proof.

“I want to have my vote. I want to make sure my voice is heard.”

Earlier chaos erupted outside the voting station as voters discovered their names were not on the voters roll, sparking panic among those queuing outside the station.

Heavily armed SAPS and Tshwane Metro Police were called in, forming a barricade around the voting station as terrified voters and IEC officials cowered inside the grounds.

The IEC officials who TimesLIVE spoke to said they were trying to resolve the situation.

An official who declined to be named said there appeared to be multiple mix-ups with the voters roll and with people going to the wrong polling stations.

This is a developing story

