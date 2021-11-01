South Africa

Water, electricity for bribes — here’s what to do

01 November 2021 - 08:47
A criminal syndicate is illegally disconnecting water and electricity services in Johannesburg. Stock image
Image: 123RF

A criminal syndicate which is illegally disconnecting water and electricity services in an effort to solicit bribes is targeting Johannesburg residents.

The city said several households have fallen victim to this.

“On being informed of the illegitimate disconnections, the city immediately enlisted the services of its group forensic and investigation services department to investigate the matter and a task team has been set up to bring the criminals to book,” said Matshidiso Mfikoe, member of the mayoral committee responsible for finance.

Warning residents not to allow any individual onto their premises unless they provide official identification, the city said these are the steps affected people can take:

  • contact the city’s anti-fraud hotline on 0800 002 587, or
  • call the city contact centre on 0860JOBURG (0860562874) for assistance.

