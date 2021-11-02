Another day of few infections, as NICD reports 169 new Covid-19 cases in SA
02 November 2021 - 22:13
It was another day of few Covid-19 infections, with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases reporting on Tuesday that 169 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.
This followed after 106 new infections were recorded on Monday.
According to the NICD's latest data, the new cases mean that there have been 2,922,391 confirmed cases across SA since the outbreak of the virus.
The figures also showed that there were 18 Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past day, taking the total number of fatalities to 89,197 to date.
TimesLIVE