Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in November
No payments of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant will be made in the first week of November as it is reserved for the payment of old age, child and disability grants.
The SA Post Office (Sapo) announced that SRD grant beneficiaries can start making their way to post offices from November 8.
The payment dates apply at all Sapo offices, but not at Pick n Pay, Spar and Boxer outlets, which recently launched SRD payments.
Beneficiaries can collect their payments at post offices by using the ID number system which determines payment dates according to the last three digits of beneficiaries’ identity numbers.
Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger told TimesLIVE beneficiaries will receive an SMS from the agency informing them of their payment dates.
“They will receive an SMS from Sassa to say the grant is ready for collection. We are also working on an SSD code which the beneficiaries will soon be able to use on their phones to check if there is money waiting for them,” said Kruger.
Application process for the special Covid-19 SRD grant @The_DSD @nda_rsa @PostofficeSa @GovernmentZA @GCISMedia #SASSACARES pic.twitter.com/XjsSOAzlK7— SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) August 25, 2021
Last week, the SA Social Services Agency (Sassa) extended the date for collection of unclaimed R350 grants to November 30.
The agency told TimesLIVE that social development minister Lindiwe Zulu had approved the extension, allowing beneficiaries to collect the grants from their nearest post office.
“It’s an early Christmas for the first cycle’s approved beneficiaries who could not claim their benefits at the post office.
“We acknowledge that this special grant goes a long way in assisting the most vulnerable in society. Therefore we urge approved clients who have unclaimed funds from the previous cycle to collect them as soon as possible”, said Sassa CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula.
Memela-Khambula urged grant recipients from the previous cycle to collect their outstanding payments before they are forfeited.
If not collected, the grants will be forfeited to the state to fund other government priorities.
Here is when you can collect your approved R350 grant from a post office (based on ID numbers):
080 — November 9, 16, and 23
081 — November 10, 17, and 24
082 — November 11, 18, and 25
083 — November 12, 19, and 26
084 — November 8, 15, 22, and 29
085 — November 9, 16, and 23
086 — November 10, 17, and 24
087 — November 11, 18, and 25
088 — November 12, 19, and 26
089 — November 8, 15, 22, and 29
- It’s never been as important to be in the know as it is now. Subscribe to Sunday Times today and get 50% off. Click here to subscribe.