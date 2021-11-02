South Africa

Big petrol increases from Wednesday set to hit South Africans even harder

02 November 2021 - 06:27 By TimesLIVE
South Africans are set for another knock to their pockets, with big petrol price increases kicking in from Wednesday.
Image: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS

According to the minerals and energy department, the price of petrol will go up R1.21/l, diesel by R1.48/l, illuminating paraffin by R1.45/l and LP gas by R2.90/kg.

This means that the petrol price moves closer to the R20/l mark.

Minister Gwede Mantashe said the increases kick in from November 3.

“SA’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that SA imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, for example, shipping costs,” he said in a statement.

According to him, the main reasons for the big jump in prices were:

— Crude oil, where the average price increased from $75.50 to $83.40 a barrel during the period under review, the highest level since October 2018;

— International petroleum product prices, with the movement in international refined petroleum product prices following the increasing trend in crude oil prices; and

— The rand/US dollar exchange rate, with the rand depreciating, on average, against the dollar from R14.56/$1 to R14.72/$1 during the period.

