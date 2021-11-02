Moti brothers kidnapping: Silence may signal negotiations are at a sensitive stage, says former police negotiator

The brothers have not been seen since, with the kidnappers reportedly not making ransom demands for their release.

Van der Merwe said kidnapping-related hostage negotiations could be extremely complicated, with each situation differing.

The kidnapping of four siblings, however, was “extraordinary”.

“This is uncharted territory in terms of SA kidnappings, with kidnappers usually taking one child, usually the youngest.”

Huge teams work to save hostages

Broadly speaking, he said, media blackouts were desired, especially when negotiations were at a sensitive stage.

“It usually means a resolution of some sort is near, and things are coming to an end one way or another, with either the hostages about to be released or police closing in on the kidnappers.”

Van der Merwe said the number one objective in negotiations was the preservation of life, including the lives of the kidnappers.

“This is done by building trust with the kidnappers. Trust is established by building a relationship with the perpetrators, sticking to what you tell the kidnappers and ensuring you deliver on any promises you make.

“One never lies to a perpetrator and you always assure them you are there to resolve the situation peacefully and get everyone out alive, including them.”

He said the police team involved in securing the hostages' freedom would be immense, especially in cases such as the Moti kidnapping.

“There will be a core team of 10 senior officers, who, if children are involved, will include members of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, detectives and a hostage negotiator.

“The officers on the ground can number nearly 200 people. They will include detectives, telecommunication specialists, cybercrimes investigators and crime intelligence officers. If force is required to free the hostages the team will include members of the special task force, national intervention unit and tactical response team.”