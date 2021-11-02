SA hotel group says its staff are jabbed and ready for the festive season

The Capital Hotels and Apartments, which owns and operates several luxury establishments in SA, says it has achieved its vaccination targets across the group.

MD Marc Wachsberger said in his latest newsletter update that the hotel was ready for the peak season.

“I am proud to let you know that we’ve reached our vaccination targets across our entire group.

“We made it super easy for our staff to access vaccines by setting up vaccination stations at some of our hotels and supporting logistics for staff where we had no stations.”