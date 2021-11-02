South Africa

Stolen Ford Mustang recovered by Tshwane metro police

02 November 2021 - 07:51 By TimesLIVE
Image: Arrive Alive

A black Ford Mustang with no registration plates driving from a nightclub at high speed near Centurion was seized after a chase by metro cops.

Tshwane Metro Police Department officers were patrolling the R511 when the motorist sped past. Arrive Alive said they gave chase after the driver failed to stop.

The driver then abandoned the vehicle in the bushes and fled on foot.

The officers searched the car and found a firearm with an erased serial number.

The vehicle was towed and it was later discovered that it had just been stolen at the nightclub.

The suspect has not been traced.

TimesLIVE

