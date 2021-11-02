South Africa

Three people fatally wounded in KZN in shoot-out with police

02 November 2021 - 08:12
Three people were fatally wounded in Plessieslear,KZN during a shoot out with police.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the deaths of three men in a shoot-out with police in Plessislaer, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday night.

It is alleged that the three men had parked their vehicle, which had no number plates, under the tree next to a voting station.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said SAPS members were conducting patrols at voting stations when they noticed the vehicle had no plates.

As the police got closer, the suspects’ vehicle sped off and SAPS members gave chase, she said.

“The vehicle suddenly stopped and three people jumped out and shot at [the police] members.

Officers returned fire, fatally wounding two. “One suspect ran, firing at members. After the shooting stopped, members did a search and found the other suspect in the field also fatally wounded,” she said. “Two firearms have been recovered so far.” 

Langa said it is not yet known why the suspects were at the voting station with a vehicle that had no registration plates.

“As we continue with our investigations more information will be brought forward when we interview people and we will be able to provide more information. Investigations are continuing,” she said.

