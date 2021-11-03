Ace Magashule’s former PA declines state witness status, warrant of arrest issued

Moroadi Cholota, former personal assistant of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, is no longer a state witness but is now a suspect in the asbestos case.

This emerged during the pre-trial hearing in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Wednesday when prosecutor Johan de Nysschen told the court he has signed a warrant of arrest for Cholota.

In November last year, when Magashule applied for bail in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court, the prosecution claimed Cholota would testify against Magashule.

Questions have been raised whether Cholota was a state witness, with the defence team for Magashule pointing out that the statement by Cholota, provided in the docket, was not signed.

Laurence Hodes SC, for Magashule, said the question of whether Cholota was a state witness needed to be resolved before the plea.

However, De Nysschen told the court on Wednesday that Cholota was not cooperating with the state.