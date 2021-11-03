‘Drunken’ crash into traffic department wall lands driver with a big headache

A man who allegedly got behind the wheel after drinking too much on election day and then ploughed into the perimeter wall of his local traffic department has ended up with a major headache.

Apart from a hangover, criminal charges for alleged drunk driving and damaging municipal property, the motorist, who lives in Duncan Village about 5km outside the East London CBD, also sustained a gaping head wound that he refused to have stitched.

Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said the motorist, who cannot be named until he has appeared in court, allegedly smashed a Toyota sedan into the wall at about 11.30am on Monday. Traffic officers were on the scene immediately but all three passengers were allegedly too inebriated to help with much information.

According to Ngwenya, the driver hit his head when the car barrelled up a slight embankment and straight through the precast wall at the Braelyn traffic department in East London.

The suspect was taken to the Empilweni healthcare centre in Gompo before he was detained at East London police station.

Ngwenya said the driver needed stitches, but refused to be treated.

“The doctor put that in writing and it is part of the docket,” said Ngwenya.

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana was not immediately able to comment on the case.

TimesLIVE