Forensic science is unlocking the mysteries of fatal lightning strikes

Lightning physicists set up a high-current impulse generator in our lab at the Wits Medical School which could deliver up to 15,000 amps to the bone in a few micro seconds.

Generating such high-impulse currents allowed us to mimic the effect of lightning passing through the skeleton. Natural lightning can often have significantly higher current levels, but this experimental set-up gave us much greater control than trying to somehow place human tissue in the path of a natural lightning strike.

Imaging lightning damage

Once the current was applied, we cut the bone into thin slices and imaged it using optical microscopy and micro-CT. By looking at the bone at a cellular level we saw there was a pattern of damage uniquely caused by short duration lightning current passing through its cells.

This damage took the form of cracks radiating out from the centre of canals in the bone, or jumping irregularly between clusters of cells. The overall pattern of damage looked very different when compared to other high-energy trauma, such as that caused by burning in fire.

We saw the same pattern of trauma in animals killed by natural lightning. We compared the human results with bone from a wild giraffe that was known to have been struck; the pattern of damage was identical even though the microstructure of human bone is very different from giraffe bone.

The smoking gun

So, what was the specific mechanism that caused these micro-fractures to form? We think there are two options which, alone or in combination, would produce this damage.

First, the current itself produces a high-pressure shock wave when travelling through the bone. Lightning specialists term this barotrauma: the passage of electrical energy literally blows bone cells apart.

Second, bone behaves strangely when placed in an electric field. This is termed a piezoelectric effect. Collagen, the organic part of bone, is arranged as fibres or fibrils. These fibrils rearrange themselves when a current is applied, causing stress to build up in the mineralised and crystallised component of bone, in turn leading to deformation and cracking.

Both of these mechanisms would cause fractures to form. This unique pattern of micro-trauma was the smoking gun we were looking for.

Our research offers a new tool to study lightning fatality in real-world forensic cases. At a time when global climate change may be driving increases in the number and severity of thunderstorms and lightning strikes, this tool may sadly have to be called upon regularly in death investigation.

• Patrick Randolph-Quinney: associate professor of forensic science, Northumbria University, Newcastle

• Nicholas Bacci: lecturer, School of Anatomical Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand

• Tanya Nadine Augustine: senior lecturer, University of the Witwatersrand

This article was first published in The Conversation.