Forensic science is unlocking the mysteries of fatal lightning strikes

Lightning is one of the most powerful sources of energy in the natural environment. As anyone who has spent time in Johannesburg during the South African summer will attest, there is nothing as spectacular as a highveld thunderstorm at the end of a long, hot day: the scent of petrichor, torrents of cooling rain, booms of thunder and great spears of lightning across the sky.

These storms are awe inspiring — but also dangerous to people, animals and the built environment. African countries, among them Zambia and Uganda, have some of the highest lightning fatality rates in the world. In SA, more than 250 people are killed by lightning annually.

The exact number of deaths isn’t clear, due to underreporting, but estimates from 28 countries suggest there are up to 24,000 lightning fatalities annually worldwide.

Deaths can’t always be definitely attributed to lightning because, while its marks are easy to spot on the skin or in the organs, up to now nobody was sure how to identify its marks on skeletonised remains.

Our research changes this. Our study, published in the journal Forensic Science International: Synergy, represents collaboration between specialists in forensic anthropology, histology, lightning physics, and micro-focus X-ray computed tomography from the universities of the Witwatersrand in SA, Northumbria in the UK, and the Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA.