South Africa

Lockdowns fuelled bad driver behaviour on SA roads, insurer says

03 November 2021 - 13:38
During lockdown, the percentage of people who drove above the speed limit almost doubled, with male motorists the main culprits.
During lockdown, the percentage of people who drove above the speed limit almost doubled, with male motorists the main culprits.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The Covid-19 lockdowns worsened SA motorists’ bad driving habits, including non-adherence to rules of the road, leading to an increased risk of accidents.

A study by Dialdirect Insurance compared driving behaviour data from thousands of motorists, obtained through its telematics app, from 2019 to 2021.

It found that for every kilometre driven in 2021, motorists were 40% more likely to be in an accident than in 2019.

One of the driving behaviours examined was speed, which, according to the company, is a major contributing factor to most road accidents in the country. 

​ ​

“The data revealed that during lockdown periods, the percentage of people who drove above the speed limit has almost doubled, with male drivers the main culprits. 

“We have also found that driving above the speed limit makes you 80% more likely to be involved in an accident,” said Anneli Retief, head of Dialdirect Insurance.

She said high speed was possibly due to the fact that there were fewer cars on the roads during the hard lockdown.

Put down the phone

The study found motorists also ignored the dangers of using a cellphone while driving.

According to Retief, motorists were using their devices 50% more while driving than they did before lockdown.

This, she said, could be due to the surge in virtual meetings.

Motorists under the age of 30 used their phones about twice as much as those older, the research found.

“Regardless of age, our data points to the chilling fact that those who use their phones while driving are twice more likely to be involved in an accident,” said Retief. 

Bonus of curfew felt on roads

Motorists, the study found, also flouted curfew rules.

“This is concerning because we have found night-time driving increases your chance of being involved in an accident by 60%,” Retief said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

How to shift down your anxiety on the road

Driving schools teach one how to operate a motor vehicle at a fundamental level. But one aspect the outmoded K53 syllabus fails to consider (among ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Motorists will soon be able to renew vehicle licence discs online

A new payment gateway launched by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) in collaboration with FNB aims to alleviate stress, queues and ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Joburg's Pothole Patrol gets smart with mobile App and WhatsApp Bot

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane, together with Discovery Insure and Dialdirect Insurance, on Tuesday launched a new Pothole Patrol app and WhatsApp ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Technology fitted in City of Cape Town traffic vehicles fights vehicle cloning

The City of Cape Town said some of its traffic service vehicles have been fitted with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology to help it ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. Big petrol increases from Wednesday set to hit South Africans even harder South Africa
  3. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  4. LIVE RESULTS | Get real-time election data and see the battlegrounds unfold South Africa
  5. Moti brothers kidnapping: Silence may signal negotiations are at a sensitive ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021
Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021