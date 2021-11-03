South Africa

Mentally ill man who charged at police with a knife dies after being shot

03 November 2021 - 07:42
Ipid is investigating a case of death as a result of police action. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it is investigating a case of death as a result of police action in KwaZulu-Natal.

This is after a mentally ill man allegedly took a knife from a store in Jozini and attacked people and cars on Tuesday.

“It is alleged a mental patient armed himself with bush knives from the store. He then went outside to the road and damaged about four vehicles and injured two people,” said Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa.

Langa said police officials intervened and tried to calm the man, but he charged at them.

“Police members fired shots, injuring him. He was taken to a clinic where he later passed away,” she said.

TimesLIVE

