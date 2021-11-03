South Africa

Naked woman storms Capitec branch, as bank vows to investigate

03 November 2021 - 18:26
A naked woman stormed into a Capitec bank branch in Strand in Cape Town on Tuesday. File picture.
A naked woman stormed into a Capitec bank branch in Strand in Cape Town on Tuesday. File picture.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

An aggressive and naked client stormed into a Capitec branch in Strand, Cape Town, on Tuesday.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the bare woman is seen cursing and causing havoc in the branch, while people rush out.

Capitec had little to say about the incident.

“We at Capitec are as perplexed by this matter which happened at the Strand branch as everyone else, and we are trying to get to the bottom of this,” the bank said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

SA business gears up for Top 100 Companies awards

Also at the prestigious event, the BCX Digital Innovation Awards will recognise businesses that are helping to resolve SA's challenges.
Business Times
3 days ago

Sanlam foresight pays virus claims

Sanlam also made headlines this week with its intention to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for employees, following Discovery's recent decision to ...
Business Times
1 month ago

Viceroy hit with R50m fine over ‘misleading’ Capitec report

FSCA’s decision opens the way for penalties to be imposed on other analysts who make false recommendations
Business
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. Big petrol increases from Wednesday set to hit South Africans even harder South Africa
  3. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  4. Duduzile Zuma slams Ramaphosa visit to Eswatini: ‘ANC isn't doing well and he ... South Africa
  5. LIVE RESULTS | Get real-time election data and see the battlegrounds unfold South Africa

Latest Videos

Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021
Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021