Public Protector investigating the ‘Thembisa 10’ babies saga

Public protector (PP) Busisiwe Mkhwebane is investigating the “Thembisa 10” babies saga, with the complainant being the father of the alleged babies.

PP spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said the investigation is focusing on a complaint that the mother of SA’s so-called “Thembisa 10” babies, Gosiame Sithole, was held against her will for mental observation by provincial health and social development authorities, was denied access to the babies she allegedly gave birth to and her medical records were made public.

Segalwe said investigations are ongoing.

“However, it appears the matter might end in court, in which case the public protector might yield to the court,” he said.

In a letter seen by TimesLIVE and directed to the acting head of the Gauteng department of health (GDOH) in August, the public protector states she is “investigating a complaint of maladministration in connection with the affairs of Steve Biko Hospital, Thembisa Tertiary Hospital and Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital and abuse of power and improper conduct by officials in the employ of the GDOH”.

The Gauteng health department confirmed receipt of the public protector’s communication.

The letter states the complaint was lodged by Teboho Edward Tsotetsi on behalf of his wife Moliehi Maria Sithole.

After the improbable decuplet births were announced, the government launched an inquiry and tracked down the family, announcing shortly thereafter that it was offering support to Sithole.

In June, the Sunday Times reported on a memo showing that Sithole had contacted a social worker asking for help.