South Africa

Seals dying of suspected malnutrition on Cape beaches

03 November 2021 - 07:20 By TimesLIVE
Members of the public have been urged not to feed seals despite concerns about malnutrition. File image.
Members of the public have been urged not to feed seals despite concerns about malnutrition. File image.
Image: M Laubscher

Dead and dying seals have been sighted in several areas across the West Coast.

This comes amid a bird flu outbreak affecting seabirds in the Western Cape but is believed to be unrelated.

The provincial disaster management centre said between Laaiplek and Dwarskersbos in the Bergrivier municipality region, 144 seals were buried on Tuesday and another 50 at Elandsbaai.

Local government, environmental affairs and development planning minister Anton Bredell said the provincial government and its partners have been looking into the matter over the past few weeks.

“The dying seals are not linked to the avian influenza outbreak. Rather it appears the seals are dying due to malnutrition. The situation is being investigated.

“We are urging the public not to feed any seals despite the concerns about malnutrition. The animals remain wild creatures and must not be made dependent on human interaction for survival.”

Bredell said the avian influenza crisis in the Western Cape is not over but the number of dying birds is on the decline.

On Monday about 150 dead birds were found across the province in the affected areas. Most were found on Dyer island, including 122 Cape cormorants.

To date 16,514 dead wild birds have been reported, mostly Cape cormorants.

“Efforts continue to address the ongoing outbreak. The public is also urged to continue to be vigilant and report unusual mortalities in any birds to their local municipality, conservation authority or state veterinarian. The SPCA and NSPCA can also be contacted.”

Contact details for state veterinarians are available here.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Plastic is strangling our sea life

A colony of endangered Cape cormorants at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront have made their nests out of plastic and discarded fishing gear.
News
1 month ago

LISTEN | Boffins baffled by thousands of seal deaths

Scientists seek cause of animal tragedy on SA's west coast as dwindling fish stocks make malnourished seals more vulnerable to disease
News
1 week ago

Avian flu has killed 10% of SA’s Cape cormorants — and it’s not over yet

Deaths have increased to about 500 a day, with the birds susceptible because of malnutrition due to sardine shortage
News
1 week ago

Netflix's 'Penguin Town' raises awareness for protecting endangered birds

Filmmakers spent nearly a year shacked up with penguins in Cape Town to showcase the plucky seabirds. But is it too late?
Lifestyle
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. Big petrol increases from Wednesday set to hit South Africans even harder South Africa
  3. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  4. LIVE RESULTS | Get real-time election data and see the battlegrounds unfold South Africa
  5. In Soweto, it’s mostly ANC all the way, but some want action in SA News

Latest Videos

Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021
Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021