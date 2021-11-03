‘We hope this is not part of stop the count panic’: Floyd Shivambu responds to Eskom troubles

Eskom had suspended load-shedding on Friday last week in the lead-up to the local government elections.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said last week the Electoral Commission had been provided with lighting equipment to be used at voting stations that do not fall under Eskom to prevent interruptions that could result from power outages.

Before the minister’s address, IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini had assured the public the elections would not be rigged, saying the commission had put measures in place to ensure transparency.

He said this after EFF leader Julius Malema raised concerns about possible vote-rigging in Monday’s poll. Malema had claimed the reintroduction of load-shedding was part of a well-orchestrated plan to steal votes from smaller parties.