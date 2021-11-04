South Africa

Active Covid-19 cases in Western Cape dip below 1,000 for first time in 18 months

04 November 2021 - 15:39 By TIMESLIVE
Fewer than 1,000 people in the Western Cape are sick with Covid-19 on November 4 2021.
Fewer than 1,000 people in the Western Cape are sick with Covid-19 on November 4 2021.
Image: 123rf/raulbaldean

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape slipped below 1,000 on Thursday.

With just 987 confirmed cases — 60% of them in Cape Town — the province is back to where it was more than 18 months ago.

The last time it had fewer than 1,000 active cases was on April 21 2020, six weeks after the first two Covid-19 diagnoses in the Western Cape were confirmed. 

At the height of the third wave of Covid-19, on August 9 2021, the Western Cape had 46,015 active cases. Since then, they have come down by almost 98%.

A total of 523,157 people in the province have been confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 and 20,149 have died — a rate of more than 33 a day. In the past seven days, only 12 Covid-19 deaths have been reported.

The latest weekly South African Medical Research Council report on excess deaths during the pandemic — most of which are believed to be due to Covid-19 — put the provincial death toll at 27,740.

By 5pm on Wednesday, 3,718,994 vaccine doses had been administered in the Western Cape, the second-highest provincial total, after Gauteng.

Just more than 47% of adults have been vaccinated in the Western Cape, the highest provincial rate. Free State, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape are not far behind.

The populous provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are lagging, having vaccinated only 35.2% and 33.5% of adults respectively.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

US drug maker to run trial for Covid-19 oral vaccine in SA

As the race to develop cheaper and easy-to-administer vaccines against Covid-19 continues, a US drug maker has been given the green light to run a ...
News
4 days ago

In their own heartbreaking words: How lockdowns left abused women living in terror

The Covid-19 lockdown has left women at high risk of domestic violence, a new study has found.
News
5 days ago

Cities should set up markets for small-scale farmers and traders, study urges

Experts at the University of the Western Cape say local authorities should support food security by encouraging small-scale farmers and traders
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. Big petrol increases from Wednesday set to hit South Africans even harder South Africa
  3. Duduzile Zuma slams Ramaphosa visit to Eswatini: ‘ANC isn't doing well and he ... South Africa
  4. Naked woman storms Capitec branch, as bank vows to investigate South Africa
  5. LIVE RESULTS | Get real-time election data and see the battlegrounds unfold South Africa

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021