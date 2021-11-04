Active Covid-19 cases in Western Cape dip below 1,000 for first time in 18 months

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape slipped below 1,000 on Thursday.

With just 987 confirmed cases — 60% of them in Cape Town — the province is back to where it was more than 18 months ago.

The last time it had fewer than 1,000 active cases was on April 21 2020, six weeks after the first two Covid-19 diagnoses in the Western Cape were confirmed.

At the height of the third wave of Covid-19, on August 9 2021, the Western Cape had 46,015 active cases. Since then, they have come down by almost 98%.