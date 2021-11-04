Judge dismisses wife-killer Jason Rohde’s application for her recusal

Wife-killer Jason Rohde has suffered yet another blow in a series of legal setbacks.

Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, the Cape Town high court judge who convicted him, has dismissed the property mogul’s application for her to recuse herself from his bail application.

Rohde is pulling out all the stops to stay out of jail after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed his application to overturn his convictions for murder and defeating the ends of justice in October.

He had 48 hours to report to Plettenberg Bay police station to begin a reduced 15-year sentence, antedated to 2019.

The 52-year-old got a minor reprieve after his lawyers succeeded in having his bail extended pending his appeal to the Constitutional Court. Rohde also applied for Salie-Hlophe’s recusal but she dismissed the application on Thursday.