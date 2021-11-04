Vaccine side effect or vax anxiety? What you need to know

The regulator categorises them into five groups which are:

Vaccine product-related reaction

Vaccine quality defect-related reaction

Immunisation error-related reaction

Immunisation anxiety-related reaction

Coincidental event

The regulator said immunisation anxiety-related reactions can cause hyperventilation among vaccinated individuals.

It said not all suspected adverse events, whether minor or serious, are caused by the vaccine as some may be coincidental to the vaccination.

“The adverse event may be an unfavourable or unintended sign, abnormal laboratory finding, symptom or disease. Most adverse events for Covid-19 vaccines are non-serious and mild and resolve within the first two to three days after vaccination,” said the regulator.

The Centres for Disease Control (CDC) in the US said anxiety-related reactions include fainting, chest pains and rapid breathing and heart rate. It recommends post-vaccination assessment vaccination sites for at least 15 minutes.

Anxiety might result from a fear of needles or the stresses brought about by the global pandemic.

“The stress of an ongoing pandemic might also increase anxiety surrounding Covid-19 vaccination. In addition, in mass vaccination situations, an anxiety-related event witnessed by others on-site or reported through media coverage might provoke additional anxiety-induced episodes,” it said.