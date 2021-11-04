WATCH | Gauteng traffic officer filmed insulting a cellphone store worker

A senior Gauteng traffic officer is being investigated after he was filmed calling a cellphone store employer “f***ing stupid”.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said the force was “deeply concerned by unpleasant remarks made by one of its chief provincial inspectors”.

In the video, the official is seen recording an exchange of words between himself and a woman behind a counter of the cellphone store in Heidelberg.

Maremane said that the officer wasn't permitted to talk to the media at this stage.

The woman could be heard asking him to repeat what he had said to her, seemingly before she started recording her own video.

“Say it again ... So, you tell people that they are bitches and sluts?” the woman is heard saying to the man, who is dressed in full traffic police uniform.

These slurs are not captured in the video, which is circulating on social media.

The man retaliates by telling the woman that he is a customer, and tells her she will lose her job.