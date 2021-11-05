South Africa

Covid-19: SA records 339 new cases, 44 deaths in 24 hours

05 November 2021 - 19:54 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 339 new Covid-19 cases and 44 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Friday.
Image: 123RF/perig76

This means that there have been 2,923,393 confirmed cases and 89,295 fatalities across SA since the virus reached SA in March 2020.

Of the new cases, the highest number were in Gauteng (87), followed by the Western Cape (64) and KwaZulu-Natal (48).

The NICD also reported that there were 41 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that 3,895 people are currently being treated in hospital for Covid-19 related complications.

