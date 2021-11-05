Cut risk of Covid-19 death by 20 times with double jab

The risk of dying from Covid-19 is 20 times higher among people who are not vaccinated than those who had the double dose Pfizer vaccine, a new study by Discovery Health shows.

Unvaccinated adults faced a 20 times higher risk of death and a five times higher risk of infection than vaccinated members, their records reveal. From May to September 1.2-million Discovery members got the jab.

People who had received both shots had 94% protection against death 14 days after the second dose, and 92% protection against hospital admission.

After the first dose, people’s risk of death was reduced by 79% and of hospital admission by 73%.

Reassuring people with concerns about the vaccine’s safety, Discovery CEO Dr Ryan Noach said: “There have been zero vaccine-related deaths recorded [by Discovery Health]. The risk of a severe adverse event is extremely low.”