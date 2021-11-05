Doctors say they should not be criminally charged when patients die due to errors

SA doctors have united in their call to urge government to initiate a review into the country’s culpable homicide law and its application in a healthcare setting.

In a letter to justice minister Ronald Lamola, the coalition of nine healthcare bodies said there is “a very low threshold in South African law for blameworthiness when a patient dies while under medical care, which has resulted in errors of judgment in complex healthcare environments being criminalised and healthcare professionals being convicted regardless of their intent”.

The letter was co-ordinated by the Medical Protection Society (MPS), which represents healthcare professionals in SA, and signed by the Association of Surgeons of SA, Federation of SA Surgeons, Radiological Society of SA, SA Medical Association, SA Medico-Legal Association, SA Private Practitioners Forum, SA Society of Anaesthesiologists and SA Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

The joint letter calls for the review to be carried out by the SA Law Reform Commission (SALRC) due to the complexity of criminal law in a healthcare setting and the importance of achieving a long-term solution for healthcare professionals and patients.

The letter stated: “It is hard to see who benefits from the current system. As well as families losing a loved one through tragic circumstances, doctors risk losing their careers and liberty, and the fear of criminal charges has a negative knock-on effect on patient care.

“The system stands in the way of patients receiving an early apology and a full explanation of events, and thereby denies closure.

“A recent survey of more than 500 doctors conducted by the MPS showed that almost nine in 10 (88%) are concerned about facing an investigation following an adverse patient outcome during their career, and 90% think the prospect of facing criminal investigation or charges impacts on their mental health.

“The survey also revealed that the prospect of criminal investigation means nearly one in two doctors in SA have considered leaving the profession. The reality of healthcare provision is that complications occur despite best intentions and care.

“This overwhelming response, across all specialties and regions, illustrates how widespread fear and concern is for doctors in the current climate in SA. Concerningly, four in five doctors surveyed think the criminal justice system has an inadequate understanding of medical practice.”

The letter states a long-term solution is needed in terms of the wider problem of how criminal law is applied to healthcare practice.