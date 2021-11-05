Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu gets six life terms for arranging hits on loved ones

Killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu has been given six life sentences for a string of murders she orchestrated.

She was also sentenced to jail terms for defeating the ends of justice (five years), 10 years for four fraud counts, 10 years for each of the seven incitement to commit murder charges and 10 years for the attempted murder of her mother, Maria Mushawana.

The 46-year-old former police sergeant had been convicted of planning the murders of her partner and five family members to claim life insurance payouts.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Judge Ramarumo Monama handed Ndlovu a further five years on each count for trying to kill her sister, Joyce, along with Joyce's five children. For this, she gets a total of 25 years.

“Effective years of imprisonment is then life,” said Monama.

Earlier, Ndlovu gave an ambiguous apology to the families and friends of her victims.

Taking to the stand during the aggravation and mitigation of her sentence hearing in the high court sitting in Palm Ridge, Ndlovu said she was sorry for the pain felt by those affected by the six deaths, but maintained she was not the one who caused them.

“To the Mabasa, Homu, Motha, Mashego and Ndlovu families, I know they think I killed their family members, but I didn’t. The truth is only known by God, but I would like them to forgive me.

“To my mother back at home, remain strong and pray. To my siblings, I am still your sister and you should continue to see me that way,” Ndlovu said while she cried.

She told the court she had accepted her fate, adding that she harboured no resentment towards the court nor the investigating officer, Sgt Keshi Mabunda.

Ndlovu was alleged to have plotted from behind bars to have him killed. For this, she is to face yet another trial.

“Whatever the court decides, I have made peace with it and I welcome it,” she said.

“I am not angry with anyone. I am crying from pain because those people who died were all my relatives,” she told the court.