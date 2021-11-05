Mamelodi taxi drivers demand more help from cops after five murdered

Members of the Mamelodi Local and Long-distance Taxi Association (Malldta) marched to the Silverton police station in Tshwane on Friday to hand over a memorandum of demands after five taxi drivers were murdered in ongoing violence.

The latest killing happened on Wednesday night at the corner of Alwyn Road and Solomon Mahlangu Drive.

SowetanLIVE reported that Mamelodi taxi drivers are fed up with the spike in hijackings, robberies and killings of taxi operators, allegedly by a syndicate, on Solomon Mahlangu Drive and at the corner of Zambezi and Moloto roads in the township east of Pretoria.

In a memorandum addressed to the station commander of the Silverton police station, the associations demand that the commissioner, the MEC of the police and the minister of police step up.

“We have lost five innocent drivers whom we demand answers for from the police. We had a hotspot place on Solomon Mahlangu Drive between Pretoria and Zambezi roads.”

The members of the association are asking for visible policing between 6pm and 10pm, the time when the murders happened.

“We do not want to take this matter into our own hands, but if the police are not helping us, we will be left with no choice (but) to get alternative assistance. We, therefore, request the minister of police to come to account for these killings because innocent people are losing their lives,” said the association.

The association has given relevant parties 14 days to respond to their grievances or else they will take to the streets.

TimesLIVE