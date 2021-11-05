Man found handcuffed and beaten to death in disused government building

Police are investigating after an unknown man was found handcuffed and dead with bruises all over his body in the garage of an unused government building on Friday.

The incident took place in Dumphries, Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said preliminary investigations revealed he was assaulted with sticks, a panga and stones.

“About 8am members received an anonymous call informing them there was a body in an unused government building in Dumphries. Police responded swiftly and found an unknown man who was handcuffed and had bruises all over his body in the garage,” said Mohlala.

Mohlala said the building was used as a mobile clinic.

The man is estimated to be 30-40 years old.

“He is a well-built, muscular black male with a mohawk haircut and trimmed beard and wearing brown trousers, a white T-shirt and Adidas push-in shoes,” said Mohlala.

He said the motive was unknown.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

TimesLIVE