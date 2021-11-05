Relatives to tell court how convicted killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu's crimes affected their lives

Pre-sentencing proceedings of convicted cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, who murdered her lover and five relatives, are set to get under way at the high court sitting in Palm Ridge on Friday.

The state is expected to call five witnesses who were close to those killed. They are to testify ahead of sentencing.

The former Thembisa-south based police officer was last month found guilty of embarking on a killing spree to cash in on life and funeral policies she took out on her victims.