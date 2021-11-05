South Africa

Stage 4 load-shedding imminent and set to roll into the weekend

05 November 2021 - 10:46
Brace for rmore rolling blackouts. Stock photo.
Brace for rmore rolling blackouts. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Choneschones

Eskom is implementing stage 4 load-shedding as of 2pm on Friday, and the rolling blackouts will continue into the weekend.

“Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 2pm today until 5am on Saturday morning. Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Saturday  until 5am on Monday, November 8,” Eskom said in an update just after 1.30pm on Friday.

The power utility earlier said units at the Lethabo and Majuba power stations were delayed in returning to service.

“A unit at Tutuka power station tripped. Three Kendal units were taken off and it is anticipated that the fourth and remaining unit will also be shut down. The conveyor belts supplying these units are not running due to a power fault.”

Eskom said no coal was reaching the station.

“Stage 4 load-shedding is necessary to stop the use of OCGT [open cycle gas turbine]  generators to preserve the remaining fuel at these power stations, which is critically low. There is insufficient diesel available in the country to continue generating with the OCGTs at the current rate,” said the power utility.

“It is anticipated that some generating units will return to service later today and overnight, allowing a reduction to stage 2 load-shedding for the remainder of the weekend. Stage 2 load-shedding is necessary to replenish emergency generation reserves, particularly at the pump storage schemes for the week ahead.”

Total breakdowns now amount to 17,437MW, while planned maintenance was 4,361MW of capacity.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Load-shedding is back: Eskom to implement stage 2 rotational power cuts from 4pm

Eskom has announced it will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.
News
2 days ago

LISTEN | Possible load-shedding at short notice as power system is ‘severely constrained’

Eskom says load-shedding may be implemented at short notice should further breakdowns in generation occur.
News
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | Billions in green funding are a godsend. Let’s not mess it up

Ramaphosa and mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe must get on the same page for this to work
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. Duduzile Zuma slams Ramaphosa visit to Eswatini: ‘ANC isn't doing well and he ... South Africa
  3. Naked woman storms Capitec branch, as bank vows to investigate South Africa
  4. Warrior names for new SA Navy ships South Africa
  5. Ace Magashule’s former PA declines state witness status, warrant of arrest ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021