'This feels like democracy' - reaction pours in after LGE results

Political parties and the local government elections have topped the trends on Twitter since the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) announced the final results on Thursday night.

While some have expressed satisfaction with the results, others are sharing their opinions about factors that may have influenced the outcome.

Millions of South Africans took to the polls on Monday to vote in the local government elections after weeks of campaigning by politicians. The IEC said the election was contested by 325 political parties and more than 1,500 independent candidates.

IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini said the elections, in which 12.3-million people voted, were free and fair.