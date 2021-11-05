South Africa

'This feels like democracy' - reaction pours in after LGE results

05 November 2021 - 09:34
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking during the announcement of the final results of the 2021 local government elections at the IEC results centre in Pretoria.
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking during the announcement of the final results of the 2021 local government elections at the IEC results centre in Pretoria.
Image: MASI LOSI

Political parties and the local government elections have topped the trends on Twitter since the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) announced the final results on Thursday night.

While some have expressed satisfaction with the results, others are sharing their opinions about factors that may have influenced the outcome. 

Millions of South Africans took to the polls on Monday to vote in the local government elections after weeks of campaigning by politicians. The IEC said the election was contested by 325 political parties and more than 1,500 independent candidates.

IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini said the elections, in which 12.3-million people voted, were free and fair.

Speaking during the announcement of the final results in Pretoria, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the contestation of different political parties and independent candidates show that all South Africans have an equal chance to run for public office, which enriches citizens and the country's democracy. 

“In the run-up to election day, we have seen images of parties and candidates everywhere − on the billboards of our country, street poles, social media — all making a case for why they should get the vote of the people of SA. 

“This is a sign that multiparty politics is flourishing in our country and that any South African and, indeed, everyone has an equal chance and opportunity to run for public office,” he said. 

The IEC said 213 municipalities were contested in the elections, with the ANC winning a majority in 161 of these. The DA came second with majorities in 13 municipalities, and the IFP had the majority in 10 municipalities.

The final results show that in the eight contested metropolitan councils, the top three parties are the ANC, DA, and EFF. In the city of Johannesburg, the ANC managed to get 33.60%, the DA 26.47%, and the EFF 16.05%. 

Here is a selection of voter reactions:

TimesLIVE

MORE:

EXPLAINER | Who won what in KZN as dust settles on local government vote

The ANC has won outright one metro and three district municipalities in KZN, in what is a significant blow to the party.
Politics
3 hours ago

RECORDED | IEC announces the 2021 local government election results

The Electoral Commission’s (IEC) announcement of the final results of the 2021 municipal elections is scheduled for Thursday evening.
Politics
23 hours ago

Phumzile Van Damme is enjoying watching election results as an ordinary member of the public

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has reflected on her exit from politics, saying she is enjoying watching the results of the local government ...
Politics
1 day ago

  

It’s never been as important to be in the know as it is now. Subscribe to Sunday Times today and get 50% off. Click here to subscribe.

   SundayTimes Subscriptions

subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. Duduzile Zuma slams Ramaphosa visit to Eswatini: ‘ANC isn't doing well and he ... South Africa
  3. Naked woman storms Capitec branch, as bank vows to investigate South Africa
  4. Warrior names for new SA Navy ships South Africa
  5. Ace Magashule’s former PA declines state witness status, warrant of arrest ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021