WATCH | DEAR LEADERS: Tearful Emfuleni mother begs for fairness, improved roads and a safe place for her kids

Nomsa Khumalo is all nervous laughs and smiles as she tidies the interior of her humble home in Ward 26, Emfuleni. Her “hung” municipality, a former traditional ANC stronghold, has seen the ANC lose outright control.

Life in the area is difficult, according to Khumalo. The unwillingness of leaders to engage with residents and an inability to do right by their promises has left a disenchanted community in its wake.

“I feel that my children are not safe here,” the 48-year-old single mother of four says.

Leaking sewage, poor waste management disposal services, and dismal roads are some of the problems faced by the Emfuleni municipality.