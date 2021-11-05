South Africa

WATCH | DEAR LEADERS: Tearful Emfuleni mother begs for fairness, improved roads and a safe place for her kids

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
05 November 2021 - 08:26

Nomsa Khumalo is all nervous laughs and smiles as she tidies the interior of her humble home in Ward 26, Emfuleni. Her “hung” municipality, a former traditional ANC stronghold, has seen the ANC lose outright control. 

Life in the area is difficult, according to Khumalo. The unwillingness of leaders to engage with residents and an inability to do right by their promises has left a disenchanted community in its wake. 

“I feel that my children are not safe here,” the 48-year-old single mother of four says. 

Leaking sewage, poor waste management disposal services, and dismal roads are some of the problems faced by the Emfuleni municipality.

Nomsa Khumalo walks by rubbish that has been dumped in Ward 26, Emfuleni.
Image: Emile Bosch

“I was once a part of the ANC when I was growing [up] and I like the party, but those people who are leading us now ... they are aggressive, they are not taught how to lead people,” Khumalo says. 

Khumalo desires fairness above all else. 

Her voice cracks with emotion as she says, “We won't hate each other. I know no-one is perfect, but people must try, try to do what they promised. I'm crying for people to be fair.”

In the wake of the local government elections Khumalo gives a strong message to leaders. 

“Dear leaders who are leading us, can you please think about us? Don't just ask us to vote for you, and then when you have our votes you just leave us. Come back to us and give us some things. Even if it's not money, we don't want money. We want changes,” Khumalo says.

TimesLIVE 

