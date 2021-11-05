Wondering why your food got so expensive? Blame fuel and fertiliser

The price of fuel and fertiliser is to blame for the increasing price of food, not Covid-19, says the Transvaal Agricultural Union of South Africa (TLU SA).

This week's sharp rise in the price of fuel — R1.21 a litre for petrol and R1.48 for diesel — and the record high fertiliser prices put both the consumer and farmer on the back foot.

A recent report by Grain SA sets out the increase in input costs for maize farmers. It is especially the price of fertiliser that has a big influence as it accounts for about 30%-35% of a maize producer's variable production costs, the report states.

Local fertiliser prices are at record high levels for nitrogen (N), phosphate (P) and potassium (K), which especially sharply increased in the past few months.