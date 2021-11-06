South Africa

13-year-old stabbed to death ‘by pupil from school across town’ in Free State

06 November 2021 - 15:33 By TIMESLIVE
A pupil from Senzile Combined School in Hertzogville was stabbed to death, allegedly by a boy from another school in the town, on November 5 2021. Stock photo.
A pupil from Senzile Combined School in Hertzogville was stabbed to death, allegedly by a boy from another school in the town, on November 5 2021. Stock photo.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

A 13-year-old Free State pupil was stabbed to death by a child from another school in front of other students and teachers on Friday.

The incident happened in Hertzogville, where the victim was in grade 7 at Senzile Combined School and the alleged perpetrator, also 13, was in grade 6 at Kegomoditswe Primary School, about 1.5km away, said Free State education department spokesperson Howard Ndaba.

He did not give details about when and where the stabbing happened but said an 11-year-old boy allegedly handed the knife to the boy accused of stabbing Phemelo More.

“Together with the department of social development we will provide psychosocial support to the schools and families of both learners,” he said.

“The matter is now in the hands of police and they are handling it through the Child Justice Act.”

A pupil from Senzile Combined School in Hertzogville was stabbed to death on November 5 2021.
A pupil from Senzile Combined School in Hertzogville was stabbed to death on November 5 2021.
Image: Google

In another incident, a 22-year-old pupil allegedly stabbed a 19-year-old during a meal at a matric camp in Bloemfontein on Thursday, said Ndaba.

“These two incidents follow hot on the heels of the untimely death of a grade 9 learner at Lerato uThando Secondary School in Harrismith two weeks ago after he was also stabbed by a grade 11 learner.”

Ndaba said the principal of Mooifontein Primary School in Zastron, Andile Ketson, 53, was shot dead on Friday night.

“The suspect and motive of his killing are still not known,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Teen arrested for murder in the classroom

The killing allegedly occurred over a cellphone dispute at a school in Harrismith.
News
1 week ago

Grade 7 pupil accused of killing Alexandra High School teen

Alexandra's school system has been rocked by another fatal attack involving pupils, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi disclosed on Friday.
News
1 month ago

Lesufi condemns 'violent conduct, assaults or bullying' at Gauteng schools

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has called for swift investigations after an apparent spike in ill-discipline at Gauteng schools.
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I'll be back for you': Killer cop Nomia Ndlovu's chilling words to witnesses South Africa
  2. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  3. Schools defy department with exams, not tests, for grades 10 and 11 News
  4. Naked woman storms Capitec branch, as bank vows to investigate South Africa
  5. WATCH | Gauteng traffic officer filmed insulting a cellphone store worker South Africa

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021