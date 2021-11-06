13-year-old stabbed to death ‘by pupil from school across town’ in Free State

A 13-year-old Free State pupil was stabbed to death by a child from another school in front of other students and teachers on Friday.

The incident happened in Hertzogville, where the victim was in grade 7 at Senzile Combined School and the alleged perpetrator, also 13, was in grade 6 at Kegomoditswe Primary School, about 1.5km away, said Free State education department spokesperson Howard Ndaba.

He did not give details about when and where the stabbing happened but said an 11-year-old boy allegedly handed the knife to the boy accused of stabbing Phemelo More.

“Together with the department of social development we will provide psychosocial support to the schools and families of both learners,” he said.

“The matter is now in the hands of police and they are handling it through the Child Justice Act.”