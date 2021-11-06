Businessman fined R70,000 for email tirade about top Joburg attorney

Loots' conduct “goes beyond a mere disregard of the court order and constitutes a deliberate and intentional violation of this court’s dignity, repute and authority”, she said.

She quoted an email from the attorney's lawyer to Loots' lawyer on September 29 which said: “It would appear that your client has no regard whatsoever for the rule of law, apparently believing that an order of the high court means nothing and he is entitled to breach it as and when and how he pleases.

“Even the pending contempt application appears not to concern him in the slightest (indeed, he labels it 'pathetic, boring and madness'), causing him only to escalate his threats and intimidation.

“You have presumably advised your client that contempt of a high court order is no small thing, and that our client's application would best be met with humility and not the kind of arrogance which your client presently displays.”

Despite this, said Opperman, Loots' answering affidavit had a headline in bold and capital letters that said “APPLICANT’S BULLYING AND ABUSIVE NATURE”. The judge added: “It is hard to imagine more defiant drafting.”

In response, the attorney asked the court to send Loots to prison without the option of a fine, but Opperman said “this is not an exceptional case” justifying such an approach.

The judge said Loots had not been helpful in disclosing his wealth but the fact that he transferred more than R200,000 from his business to the attorney's estranged wife in June showed he had access to funds. The nature of the relationship between Loots and the estranged wife is not made clear in the judgment.

But Opperman said his conduct merited a punitive costs order on top of the fine. Loots' 30-day prison sentence was suspended for a year.

