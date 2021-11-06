South Africa

Elderly German tourist survives car plunge down Sani Pass

06 November 2021 - 08:33
A vehicle driven by an elderly German tourist rolled 50m down Sani Pass on Friday.
Image: Underberg Emergency Medical Services

An 80-year-old German tourist escaped with minor injuries after his vehicle rolled 50m down Sani Pass in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS) said a local tour company alerted them to the incident on the steep mountain road to the Lesotho border.

"An 80-year-old male German tourist travelling alone had rolled approximately 50m down an extremely steep embankment after the road partially gave way on a corner of the pass," it said.

"The vehicle fortunately came to rest in a dry river bed halfway down the mountain.

"The driver of the vehicle somehow managed to free himself from the wreckage and was assisted up to the roadway by two Good Samaritans passing by."

UEMS said the man "miraculously" suffered only minor injuries and declined being taken to hospital.

Emergency services were at the time trying to recover the vehicle, but the steep terrain was proving a challenge.

