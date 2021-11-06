Four killed as minibus taxi smashes into truck while overtaking in Western Cape

The death toll in a crash between a minibus taxi and a truck on the N1 in the Western Cape rose to four on Saturday.

Another patient is in critical condition in Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town after Friday evening's crash at Kantevlei, 20km north of Worcester, Western Cape government emergency medical services said.

"The patients sustained injuries when a taxi allegedly overtook a truck that was in the same lane, and attempted to get back into the lane when another truck was approaching from the opposite direction," said an EMS statement.

"Unfortunately, the taxi drove into the side of the truck while attempting to get back into the left lane in the direction of De Doorns."

Twelve patients were taken to Worcester Provincial Hospital, including five with serious injuries.

