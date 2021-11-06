Maths teacher fired for threatening colleagues with iron bar and using Tamil slur

It was fourth time unlucky for an “angry and aggressive” teacher who avoided an ignominious end to his career on three previous occasions.

Ahjay Naraindass was fired after threatening colleagues at a Durban high school with an iron rod and hurling a Tamil slur at the principal.

The R28,000-a-month maths teacher was first dismissed from Avoca Secondary in Durban North in 2013 for threatening to assault a female colleague and aiming abusive language at her, but the sanction was reduced on appeal.

In 2017, Naraindass was fired again for administering corporal punishment but his appeal is still pending.

Two years later, he was found guilty of using improper language towards pupils and colleagues, threatening to assault a pupil and spitting at a teacher. On that occasion he was fined R25,000 and told that if he reoffended within five years his name would be removed from the roll of educators.

That seems set to happen after Naraindass's latest appeal against dismissal failed before an arbitrator at the Education Labour Relations Council.