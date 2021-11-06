South Africa

Miss SA under fire by Palestine Solidarity Alliance for taking part in Miss Universe pageant in Israel

06 November 2021 - 16:44
Miss SA Lalela Mswane has come under fire by the Palestine Solidarity Alliance
The Palestine Solidarity Alliance has accused recently crowned Miss SA Lalela Mswane of not caring about the plight of Palestinians and being “worried about her own self gains”.

The verbal attack comes as Mswane prepares to take part in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel next month.

The alliance has taken to Instagram to call for a boycott of the pageant and lambaste Mswane, whom it claims blocked it and its youth wing on the social media platform.

The alliance claimed “after weeks of trying to engage with Mswane, with regards to the plight of the Palestinian people, she has decided to to block” both bodies.

“It is clear now that our Miss SA does not care about the plight of the Palestinians and is only worried about her own self gains”.

The Miss SA Organisation told TimesLIVE it “is not getting involved in a political war of words and looks forward to watching Miss SA make the country proud on an international stage”.

