South Africa

Storm warning issued after lightning kills KZN 13-year-old

06 November 2021 - 14:33 By TIMESLIVE
Lightning killed a 13-year-old girl in northern KwaZulu-Natal on November 5 2021.
Image: 123rf/believeinme33

A girl of 13 has died after being struck by lightning in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Akhona Sibiya, from Nquthu, was killed on Friday, said KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

The MEC warned residents across KwaZulu-Natal to exercise “extreme caution” on Saturday as inclement weather was expected to continue.

“The latest weather warning issued by the SA Weather Service indicates that severe thunderstorms are expected to continue in the northern parts of the province, namely the districts of Mkhanyakude, Zululand and uMzinyathi,” said a statement from Hlomuka's office.

The MEC had sent disaster management officials to provide support for Akhona's family.

About 250 people a year are killed by lightning strikes in SA.

TimesLIVE

