Storm warning issued after lightning kills KZN 13-year-old

A girl of 13 has died after being struck by lightning in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Akhona Sibiya, from Nquthu, was killed on Friday, said KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

The MEC warned residents across KwaZulu-Natal to exercise “extreme caution” on Saturday as inclement weather was expected to continue.